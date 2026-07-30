These celebrity couples have more than 20 years of age gap!

Dharitri Ganguly
Al Pacino (B. 1940) & Noor Alfallah (B. 1993)
Age gap: 53 years
The iconic American actor Al Pacino and thee Kuwaiti American film producer have been getting linked together since 2022. The couple welcomed a son together in 2023. However, just a few months after welcoming the baby, the couple split.
Mick Jagger (B. 1943) & Melanie Hamrick (B. 1987)
Age gap: 44 years
The Rolling Stones frontman and former ballerina have been together since 2014, ar engaged and share a son.
Cher (B. 1946) & Alexander "AE" Edwards (B. 1986)
Age gap: 40 years
American music icon and actress Cher and rapper Edwards made headlines when they started dating in late 2022. They met the same year in February at Paris Fashion Week.
Robert De Niro (B. 1943) & Tiffany Chen (B. 1979)
Age gap: 36 years
Legendary actor Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen met on the set of the 2015 film The Intern, where the latter, an award-winning martial arts instructor, played a small role of Robert's Tai Chi trainer. The couple welcomed a daughter, Gia, in April 2023 and frequently step out together at high-profile events.
Sarah Paulson (B. 1974) & Holland Taylor (B. 1943)
Age gap: 32 years
First met around 2005 and reconnected via social media years later, the actresses officially began their romance in 2015 and making their red carpet debut in January 2016. They famously maintain separate residences, which both actresses have credited as a secret to their successful, long-term bond, allowing them independent personal space while still spending most nights together.
Alec (B. 1958) & Hilaria Baldwin (B. 1984)
Age gap: 26 years
american actor-producer Alec Baldwin and fitness instructor Hilaria Baldwin have been married since 2012 and remain one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. With a 26-year age gap, a large family, and an active presence on social media, the couple frequently attracts public attention, with Hilaria's latest fitness video becoming the newest reason they are trending online.
Catherine Zeta-Jones (B. 1969) & Michael Douglas (B. 1944)
Age gap: 25 years
Married since 2000, they notoriously share the exact same birthday (September 25), born 25 years apart! The two met in August 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France, where Douglas famously used the line, "I want to be the father of your children." The couple shares two children together: Dylan Michael (born August 2000) and Carys Zeta (born April 2003). They went through a brief separation in 2013 before reconciling.
Sam (B. 1967) & Aaron Taylor-Johnson (B. 1990)
Age gap: 24 years
Met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2008, which Sam directed and in which Aaron starred as John Lennon; Aaron was 18 and Sam was 41. They announced their engagement in October after dating for a year, and welcomed their first daughter together in 2010, Wylda Rae. Tw years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Romy Hero, and married on June 21, 2012, changing their last names to Taylor-Johnson.
Harrison Ford (B. 1942) & Calista Flockhart (B. 1964)
Age gap: 22 years
The two met at the Golden Globes in January 2002 after a spilled-wine encounter, and went out shortly after in Brentwood, accompanied by Flockhart's co-star James Marsden as a friend. The couple got engaged over Valentine's Day weekend in 2009, and got married a year later. Calista adopted her son Liam in 2001, and Harrison formally adopted him after the wedding.
Kabir Bedi (B. 1946) & Parveen Dusanj (B. 1975)
Age gap: 29 years
Parveen Dusanj is a British-born producer, researcher, and entrepreneur and actor Kabir Bedi met in London around 2006, spent 10 years in a live-in relationship, and married on January 16, 2016, a day before Kabir's 70th birthday. She is Kabir's fourth wife, following his previous marriages to Protima Bedi, Susan Humphreys, and Nikki Bedi.
Milind Soman (B. 1965) & Ankita Konwar (B. 1991)
Age gap: 26 years
The couple met at a hotel lobby and nightclub in Chennai while Ankita worked as cabin crew. Celebrated with multiple ceremonies, including a traditional one in Alibaug and a white wedding in Spain, both are avid runners and marathon participants who blend travel with physical activity and outdoor adventures.
Dilip Kumar (B. 1922) & Saira Banu (B. 1944)
Age gap: 22 years
Married on October 11, 1966, when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was just 22. A 22-year difference that initially made people doubt the match, but their bond lasted over five decades. Saira Banu revealed that she had a crush on him from age 12 and wanted to marry him.Their union ended only when Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021.
Arbaaz Khan (B. 1967) & Sshura Khan (B. 19920
Age gap: 25 years
The actor-producer and celebrity makeup artist crossed paths on the sets of the Bollywood film Patna Shukla, where Arbaaz served as the producer and Sshura worked as a makeup artist. They tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. On October 5, 2025, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sipaara Khan.