These celebrity couples have more than 20 years of age gap!

Sam (B. 1967) & Aaron Taylor-Johnson (B. 1990)

Age gap: 24 years

Met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2008, which Sam directed and in which Aaron starred as John Lennon; Aaron was 18 and Sam was 41. They announced their engagement in October after dating for a year, and welcomed their first daughter together in 2010, Wylda Rae. Tw years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Romy Hero, and married on June 21, 2012, changing their last names to Taylor-Johnson.