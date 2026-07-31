Literary tourism: 5 destinations inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter

Bristi Dey
As the world celebrates the 61st birthday of the magical mind behind Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, let's embark on a virtual journey through the enchanting places that was inspired from the fictional magical world.
Livraria Lello Bookstore, Porto, Portugal
The bookstore constructed in the early 1900s, brings about a spectacular grandeur to life. Its dramatic red staircase, stained-glass ceiling, carved wooden details, and dark Gothic interiors create an atmosphere that reminds many visitors of the wizarding bookstore from Harry Potter. Thousands visits everyday to witness the charming architecture.
The Elephant House, Edinburgh
The saying goes that Rowling penned down some of the chapters of the magical world in this cafe. Following the popularity of the books and then the films, several people gather to visit this cafe. Sitting with views toward Edinburgh Castle, the café’s historic atmosphere helped create the perfect setting for imagining the wizarding world.
Glenfinnan Viaduct
Famous for capturing the majestic journey of the Hogwarts Express, this railway route has become a viral sensation among Potterheads worldwide. Winding through the breathtaking Scottish Highlands, the trail mirrors the wild, mystical landscapes that brought the wizarding world to life. It carries the railway line through the Scottish Highlands, near the village of Glenfinnan.
King's Cross Station, Central London
The 9¾ station has to be the most iconic spots in the fictional world of magic. And following that this iconic London station has become a must-visit for fans beginning their magical journey. Tourists pose with the famous luggage trolley disappearing into the wall at the station.
Alnwick Castle, northeast England
The architecture of the castle brings about an eerie lookalike with the Hogwarts school building. Now as the place went viral, visitors come and enjoy castle tours and even try broomstick training.