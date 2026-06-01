4 ways to reuse water in the kitchen

Udisha
Don't waste running water
If you are waiting for hot water to come out of your tap, do not waste the running water. Keep a bowl under the tap and use the stored water to boil pasta or water plants.
Save pasta and vegetable water
When you boil pasta, vegetables or rice, store the drained water. This water is rich in nutrient and can be used to water plants. Using pasta or rice water to cook can also enhance flavour.
Reuse the water used to rinse
Instead of washing fruits and vegetables or rinsing rice and lentils in running water, place a bowl on the sink so that the water can accumulate. This water is extremely beneficial for plants.
Store molten ice water
When the ice cubes in the freezer or your drinks melt, don't waste them. Instead of throwing the water in the sink, directly throw them into you plants. You can use the water in the freezer to clean your kitchen too.