5 reasons ice apple is better than your expensive summer drinks

Bristi Dey
Ice apples, popularly known as Tadgola or Nungu, have long been a beloved summer treat for Indians. With their translucent, jelly-like appearance and naturally refreshing taste, they are as fascinating to look at as they are to eat. But beyond their unique charm lies a powerhouse of nutrients and health benefits, making them one of the sort after superfoods.
Natural hydration
As summer sweeps in, dehydration comes as a plus one and thus ice apple becomes the best companion. It hydrates the body and also replenishes lost fluids with essential minerals like potassium and magnesium.
Beats the heat
Known for its cooling effects, it helps you to beat the scorching heat as the body cools down for a while. With its delicate, jelly-like texture and subtle sweetness, ice apple is a refreshing treat enjoyed by people of all ages and a healthier alternative to sugary summer drinks.
Nutrient contents
Ice Apples are filled with Vitamin C and Vitamin B complex, which strengthen the immune system and provide an energy boost during long days in summers. These also contain potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamins that support energy levels, muscle function, and overall well-being.
Gentle on the stomach
High temperatures combined with heavy foods can be the worst enemy to your stomach. Ice Apples not only serve as the healthier alternatives for interval snacking but also are gentle on the stomach. These are light, easy to digest, and can help soothe an irritated stomach.
Price tag
With demand soaring across the country, ice apples have become a little more expensive. Even so, they remain a healthier and more refreshing alternative to many sugary beverages, offering natural hydration without the high calorie load.