5 times when Hollywood movies were inspired by Indian cinemas

DEBOLINA ROY
A Common Man (2013)
This thriller movie is the literal Hollywood remakes of Bollywood films, transferring the artistic genius of Neeraj Pandey's highly acclaimed movie, A Wednesday. Chandran Rutnam’s directorial featured an Academy Award-winning cast member, Ben Kingsley in Naseeruddin Shah’s role.
Delivery Man (2013)
The comedy’s primary story premise is derived from Vicky Donor. The central idea of each film is similar in theme to both films but differs statistically. Vince Vaughn’s character has 533 children as compared to Ayushmann Khurrana’s original 53 offspring.
Kill Bill (2003)
Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts epic is one of the best Hollywood remakes of Bollywood films. This movie has a totally different storyline yet an animated fight sequence that was taken from Kamal Haasan's 2001 film, Abhay.
Pearl Harbor (2001)
This historical romance is comparable to Raj Kapoor's Sangam. Written mainly about a love triangle, it has a strong focus on a dramatic story between one girl and her two best friends throughout their lives.
Leap Year (2010)
This rom-com road trip motion picture is a thinly veiled clone of Jab We Met. A woman who is quite gregarious, who takes an unexpected road trip with a man she doesn't know, goes to share a hotel room with him and ends up finding true love.