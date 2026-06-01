6 offbeat places near Mumbai for an ideal pre-monsoon trip

DEBOLINA ROY
Tapola
This tranquil valley provides amazing pre-monsoon trips near Mumbai before the rains lash the area. The place has beautiful natural scenery with lakes to visit. Visitors can enjoy their stay at Shivsagar Lake without facing crowded tourist spots.
Bhandardara
This wildlife sanctuary is ideal for rejuvenating weekend. Here, one can enjoy breathtaking views of lakes, and breathe fresh mountain air before the monsoon showers set in.
Mulshi
This green reservoir provides serene and calming stays. With forested hills and tranquil waters, this is an ideal rural destination for vacationers looking to isolate amidst countryside surroundings closer to cit
Wada
This spot provides an untouched rural landscape that comes with vibrant green paddies and river streams. The place offers travellers an opportunity to explore an authentic setting where rustic tribal villages beat luxurious resort spots.
Jawhar
Popularly known as the cultural gem of Palghar, this quaint town offers the thunderous Dabhosa Waterfalls. Witness the native Warli art styles while experiencing the peaceful, fog-covered atmosphere.
Akole
Located in such beautiful harmony with the high Sahyadri mountain ranges, the belt has great agriculture tourism potential. The village homestays serve as great basecamps, before the onset of monsoon weather conditions.