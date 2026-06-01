8 things to know about the chocolate train trip in Switzerland

DEBOLINA ROY
The golden route
This chocolate train trip in Switzerland will beginning at Montreux, seamlessly connecting to the train lines and heading towards the picturesque town of Montbovon, then continuing forward to the towns of Gruyères and Broc in the executive coach.
Premium vintage rail
You can enjoy first-rate luxury on board luxurious, genuine vintage Belle Époque-Pullman 1915 train cars. The Swiss Chocolate Train journey provides travellers with the first class luxury while enjoying picturesque views around them.
Time taken
Advance planning is very necessary since all activities are done between May and September. The very long 7.5 hours journey will offer breath-taking tours within different gourmet stops in the region.
Ticket pass
The standard individual travel tickets begin at CHF 150. Amazingly, the legendary chocolate train journey offered by Switzerland comes entirely free to solo travellers through the use of a valid Swiss Travel Pass, Swiss Travel Pass Flex, or GA travel card.
Morning onboard catering
The sumptuous treat starts immediately after leaving the Riviera. The guests will be served fresh coffee along with chocolate croissants, cruising by the magnificent terraces of UNESCO-listed vineyards of Lavaux.
Dairy show experience
This exciting tour package features free access to La Maison du Gruyère. Guests get the opportunity to visit this historic artisanal cheese factory to witness the actual cheese making process using fresh mountain milk.
Confectionery factory tour
Visitors are offered free entry into Maison Cailler at Broc, which is Nestle’s most historic manufacturing site. The informative displays start with the history of chocolate right end with a fantastic tasting room.
World-class regional dining
In this chocolate train trip in Switzerland you can explore the finest local cuisines on their own. Tourists may enjoy steaming dishes at Le Chalet de Gruyères or choose to dine in style at Les Montagnards of Broc.