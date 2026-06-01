Did you know about these 6 sacred beliefs tied to the forest temples of Chhattisgarh?

Subhadrika Sen
The forest as a temple: More than a solid structure, the communities around the forest believe the land itself to be the temple.
Presence of scared groves: The people believe that village gods, ancestors, and protection charms reside in sacred groves called Sarna, Matagudi etc. Deforestation, hunting or even strolling around the areas are forbidden.
Spirits residing among humans: During festivals, deities are carried from one community to another. Moreover, the villagers believe that Gods communicate with them through mediums who enter trance-like state while delivering messages.
Danteshwari Devi: One of the most revered Goddesses of the forest is Danteshwari, a shakti and tribal deity. In fact, during Dussehra, its all about devotion to her rather than Ram- Ravana or burning effigies.
Forest elements as temples: Sometimes, even a tree trunk is believed to be a scared shrine. Temples in this forest land doesn’t mean a solid structure.
Ever present ancestors: The people believe that the spirits of the ancestors never leave. They are omnipresent. Thus, wood or stone memorial pillars are often erected near groves and temples.