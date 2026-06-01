Do afternoon naps work? Here's what you need to know

Udisha
Timing is important
Afternoon naps can help you, but you should keep certain things in mind. Remember, it's a nap and should not last longer than 20-25 minutes. A short, power nap can help you stay alert and on top of things. If you sleep longer, you will feel drowsy and disoriented.
Time it perfectly
Your afternoon nap should not begin after 4:00 pm. Our bodies feel a loss of energy in the early afternoon. Hence, the best window to take the nap is between 1 to 3 pm. A nap after this time will disrupt your night's sleep.
Helps clear brain fog
Taking a short nap in the afternoon restores your energy and can significantly clear brain fog by clearing out adenosine, the chemical that builds up and makes you want to fall asleep. A power nap, therefore, helps you stay focussed.
Try a "coffee nap"
To make sure you are highly energised, drink a cup of coffee exactly before your afternoon nap. While coffee casts its effect, you get around 20 minutes of time for your nap. This will help you stay fresh and feel alive right after you wake up.