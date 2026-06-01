Keep yourself nourished with 5 easy arbi recipes for summer

DEBOLINA ROY
Arbi masala fry
Steamed arbi can be peeled and flatted out before being shallow fried on maximum heat. Blend turmeric, chilli powder, and cumin powder with the arbi pieces and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Dahi arbi gravy
The recipe calls for cooking cumin seeds and ginger. After cooking these ingredients, you will add the boiled taro. Turn the heat down and add the whisked yogurt and simmer for 3 minutes.
Lemon-pepper arbi salad
Make a cool and refreshing salad of boiled cubed taro and lemon juice, with black pepper and salt combined. Toss with chopped fresh cucumbers, mint leaves, and keep it in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.
Arbi jeera stir fry
In hot oil, fry the whole cumin seeds to produce crackling sounds, then add chopped green peppers and boiled mashed arbi. Sauté these until they are slightly crispy on the outside. Finish by stirring in freshly chopped coriander.
Arbi pudina chaat
After boiling the arbis, lightly roast or air-fry them. Toss the arbi cubes in a tangy mint chutney, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and chaat masala. Add finely diced raw onion and bright, sweet pomegranate seeds on top.