Think your kitchen is hygienic? Check these 8 habits first

Atreyee Poddar
The same respect that is given to family heirlooms should also be given to kitchen hygiene. The majority of food contamination is not caused by dramatic accidents. It originates from small, seemingly innocuous daily habits. These are a few surprisingly frequent kitchen errors that could endanger the safety of your food.
If you don't replace your dish sponge every few weeks, it could turn into a bacterial hotspot. Instead of eliminating germs, every swipe across a countertop has the potential to spread them.
Rinsing raw poultry splashes tiny droplets around your sink, countertops, and adjacent utensils but does not remove bacteria. Chicken is safe to eat because of the heat from cooking, not the water.
Using the same cutting board for raw meat and fresh produce is one of the easiest ways to get cross-contamination. Even a quick rinse may not be enough if the board isn't thoroughly cleaned in between tasks.
Dipping the same spoon into a simmering pot after tasting from it introduces bacteria from your mouth back into the food. Professional kitchens call for a fresh spoon every time for a reason.
You may wash your hands after handling raw ingredients, then immediately touch a contaminated fridge handle and undo all your good work. Frequently touched surfaces deserve regular cleaning too.
Hazardous bacteria may be present in marinade that has come into contact with raw meat. It should not be used as a sauce or dressing after it has been fully boiled.
The same towel that is used to wipe spills, clean counters, handle hot dishes, and dry hands can quickly become contaminated. Kitchen towels need to be laundered more frequently than most people realise.
Your smartphone travels from desks and public spaces to kitchen counters during the day. Touching your phone while cooking or preparing can quickly recontaminate freshly cleaned hands.