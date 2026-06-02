4 ways to use scallion oil in all your dishes to enhance the flavours

Bristi Dey
Scallion oil is like the Chinese teriyaki sauce, but is mostly salty, a little sweet and very fragrant. It is made from fresh scallions (green onions) and a neutral cooking oil. It adds savory onion aroma, richness, and a subtle sweetness without overpowering a dish. Here are the reasons why you should add a touch of scallion oil in all your dish to enhance the flavours.
Drizzle over rice or noodles
Scallion oil takes out the bland from your recipe and replaces it with yum. A spoonful of scallion oil can instantly upgrade plain starches from steamed rice and fried rice to ramen and quinoa.
Salad or vegetable dressing
Toss vegetables with scallion oil and make your too much healthy dish flavourful and tasty. A squeeze of lemon or lime alongside the oil creates a bright, restaurant-style finish. It goes great with roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli, green beans among others
Starter dishes
Chicken wings are one of the most popular starters, and a drizzle of scallion oil over freshly roasted wings can elevate their flavour with a rich, aromatic finish. The savory sweetness of the scallions complements the crispy skin beautifully.
Soups, eggs, and savory breakfasts
A final drizzle can transform your simple comfort foods into a gourmet style recipe. You can try it on congee, lentil soup, scrambled eggs, omelettes, avocado toast, among others