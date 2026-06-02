6 underrated North East Indian dishes that we fell in love with

Dharitri Ganguly
Khar (Assam)
Literally translating to ashes, the focus of the dish is banana ash, filtered in water and used in very less quantity. Raw papaya and pulses form the base of the dish. The ingredients are boiled in water until the papaya is cooked. hearty and comforting, pairs best with boiled rice.
Smoked pork with Axone (Nagaland)
The Naga Smoked pork with axone or fermented soybeans is a robust dish, pairing the earthy smokiness of the meat with the umami flavour of axone. An acquired taste for sure.
Black sesame pork (Assam/Meghalaya)
A much-loved curry both in Assam and Meghalaya, Til Gahori or Dohneiing, is a match made in heaven. The dark flavourful gravy, when meets the tender, slow-cooked pork chunks is probably what a bowl of flavourbomb should looks like.
Nga Atoiba Thongba (Manipuri)
A light, local fish stew, commonly known as Nga Atoiba Thongba, or Kangsoi when prepared with local vegetables), is an oil-free recipe traditionally featuring fresh or fried fish cooked with seasonal greens, ginger, fermented fish (Ngari), topped with spring onions.
Awan Bangwi (Tripura)
A comforting delicacy made with sticky rice. The rice is soaked, mixed with chopped ginger, onions, cashews, and ghee, before getting tightly packed into cones made of Lairu or banana leaves and slow-steamed. Pairs best with fiery meat curries or Mosdeng (spicy chutneys).
Singju
We bet you haven't tasted anything like Singju before. A traditional, spicy, and crunchy vegetable salad originating from the Meitei community, it brings together shredded seasonal greens, chillis, herbs, roasted yellow peas, and a signature savory dressing made with fermented fish (ngari) or toasted sesame/perilla seeds.