All you need to know about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the youngest cricketer to score a century

Udisha
15-year-old cricketing prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is shattering records like a pro, and has caught the eye of fans and critics at a very young age. At such an young age, he has become a reliable force for his teams, and is on his way to greater things.
Ranji Trophy days
Vaibhav was born in Tajpur, a small town in Bihar on March 27, 2011. A left-handed batter, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for his home state in the 2023-24 season at just 12 years and 284 days of age. This made him the second-youngest player to take part in the tournament.
IPL debut
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke into the scene with his jaw-dropping performance at the IPL. He made his tournament debut for Rajasthan Royals on April 19, 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants. He scored a six on his very first ball, scoring a total 34 runs from 20 balls.
A record ton at the IPL
The teenage batter made headlines and became a household name in India after his terrific performance after a record century in his debut IPL last year. At just 14, he scored the second fastest century in IPL history, from just 35 balls. He ended the innings with 101 runs off 38 balls, which included 11 sixes and 7 fours and became the youngest centurion in the IPL.
IPL 2026 records
Vaibhav made waves at the 2026 IPL season as well, smashing Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes scored in a single IPL season. This year, the 15-year-old scored a total of 65 sixes, six more than what Chris had scored. Additionally, he is now the fastest players to reach 1,000 runs in the tournament.
International success
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also made a name on the international stage. In October 2024, he played in the Under-19 team for India in a Youth Test match and scored a century from just 58 balls against Australia's Under-19 team.
Vijay Hazare trophy
In another staggering record, the teenage cricketer became the youngest player in the world to score a List A century when he scored 190 runs off 84 balls on the first day of the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh. He was 14 years and 272 days old when he made the record, also scoring the fastest 150, surpassing previous record-holder AB de Villiers.