All you need to know about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the youngest cricketer to score a century

A record ton at the IPL

The teenage batter made headlines and became a household name in India after his terrific performance after a record century in his debut IPL last year. At just 14, he scored the second fastest century in IPL history, from just 35 balls. He ended the innings with 101 runs off 38 balls, which included 11 sixes and 7 fours and became the youngest centurion in the IPL.