Ditch the sugar: 5 guilt-free homemade sugar-free ice creams perfect for summer

DEBOLINA ROY

Lychee ice cream

Blend up the mixture of roasted cashew nut ground, diced fresh lychee (without the seed), and coconut milk and squeezed lime juice with some honey to make one of the tastiest homemade sugar-free ice creams. Next, mix in some fragrant dried rose petals and serve.

Sesame chocolate ice cream

You can create a healthy chocolate treat with frozen bananas, soaked dates, dark cocoa powder, and tahini paste. You can make this delicious and healthy sugar-free ice cream at home in just minutes!

Strawberry ice cream

Take slim milk, boil it, add cornstarch and let it cool down completely. Add jaggery powder and diced strawberries freeze it then toss into blender until smooth and then refreeze to create decadent guilt-free strawberry scoops.

Banana raspberry ice cream

Mix frozen bananas into an ultra-smooth paste. Mix again with tangy raspberries and soothing cinnamon, then freeze this delicious, colorful diabetic-friendly summer treat.

Avocado mint ice cream

Avocados, mint, coconut milk, ripe bananas and maple syrup blended together create an excellent healthy green base. The mix should be frozen for 5 hours before serving with dark chocolate chips.

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