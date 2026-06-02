How to recreate Marilyn Monroe's lip shades? 4 easy looks

DEBOLINA ROY
The dimensional crimson
Use a deep brick-red lipstick on the outer corners of your lips, and a bright crimson shade to fill in the centre. Then seamlessly blend the edges of both lipsticks together with a brush, and finish with a gloss to recreate Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look.
The high-contrast contour
Outline and fill your outer lips with dark burgundy. Then blend in bright scarlet at the centre of your lips. Place a small dot of bright white cream highlighter at the centre bottom of your lower lip.
The soft vintage ombré
Draw a chocolate brown liner on outer lip. In the middle, red lipstick with a blue undertone, and apply a slightly warm red coral shade to the middle for a little extra dimension.
The ruby illusion
Apply a dark berry-coloured lipstick to your lips. Blot the centre of the lips with a tissue, press into the centre for a beautiful pop of colour, and finish off with a clear lipgloss.