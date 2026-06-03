4 expert- approved ways to reduce anxiety

Udisha
The grounding method
When anxiety gets the better of you it is important to make yourself feel grounded. Try to focus and name 5 things you see, 4 things you can feel, 3 sounds you can hear, 2 things you can smell and 1 thing you can taste.
Box breathing
Anxiety tends to fasten our heartbeat and box breathing can help. To make yourself cam, inhale for 4 seconds, hold your breath for four more, exhale for four seconds, and finally, hold empty for 4 seconds. Repeat this method until you feel your heart rate getting lower.
Challenge your thoughts
Anxiety is often accompanies by overthinking. However, you must ensure that you don't believe your own thoughts. Challenge the negative thoughts and ask if it is simply your anxiety talking and you the answer is...yes.
Release muscle tension
Anxiety physically affects as well, causing our muscles to tighten up, thus making our body tense. Massage yourself or squeeze your shoulders or fists tightly, to release the tension in the muscle groups. This helps you release the built-up stress.