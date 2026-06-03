4 ways to reduce the risk of dementia

Subhadrika Sen
Pay attention to chronic disease: Many have a tendency to ignore their hypertension or diabetic symptoms. The more you ignore yourself, the more is the risk of a cognitive decline.
Limit your sugar intake: Consciously limit the consumption of excessive sugar, desserts and fizzy drinks. Excess sugar leads to brain health damage.
Less consumption of alcohol: Excessive drinking contributes to dementia risk factors. Thus, limit the number of drinks or cocktails.
Eat a balanced diet: To combat Alzheimer’s disease give your brain lots of vegetables, nuts, grains and fruits. Include chicken and fish as protein sources and avoid eating a lot of red meat.