4 ways to reuse leftover coffee grounds

Udisha
Fertilise the garden
Coffee grounds can be great for fertilising your garden or plants. Rich in nitrogen and potassium, sprinkling them onto the soil or adding it to the compost can benefit your plants.
Deodorise your fridge
Dry coffee grounds are aromatic and great at absorbing odours. If you fill up a small bowl and leave it inside the fridge, open, you will have a beautiful fragrance that overpowers the strong food smell in the fridge.
Scrub utensils
Coffee is a great scrub, thanks to the coarse texture. Being a natural abrasive, it can skilfully scrub off the grease from your pots and pans without causing damage.
Exfoliate your skin
Coffee scrubs is a skincare trend that everyone is subscribing to. If you have leftover coffee grounds at home, why buy it from the market? Simply dissolve the grounds in water, mix some coconut oil and use it as a body scrub that will gently exfoliate your skin.