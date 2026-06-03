5 surprising health benefits of marriage beyond romance

DEBOLINA ROY
Longer lifespan
According to experts, married people have a lower death rate regardless of age, because they have someone looking out for them. So they are more likely to receive timely medical care and continue to be monitored for any problems.
Good heart health
Your heart thrives on love and care. Happily married people have a lower chance of developing cardiovascular disease. They also have higher survival rates and smoother recoveries in case of a heart attack.
Enhanced immunity system
A healthy relationship reduces the cortisol levels and other stress hormones. A happy marriage leads to increased immunity to any viral diseases and quicker healing processes.
Better stress management
By sharing the challenges, spouses create neurochemical connections. It also builds an incredibly resilient psychological environment that protects both individuals from extreme depression or anxiety.
Faster surgical recovery
Spouses can be great health advocates. Research shows that married individuals, recovering from an illness or major surgery, will have shorter hospital stays and better rehabilitation process because of the emotional and/or physical care.