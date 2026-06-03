Try Chef Chinu Vaze's ripe jackfruit seeds hummus and chocolate spread

Dharitri Ganguly
Indians have always been good at zero-waste cooking, even before it was a thing, and Chef Chinu Vaze has been advocating the same since long.
She recently shared two easy DIY recipes of that of a hummus and a nutty choco spread by a super underrated ingredient, ripe jackfruit seeds.
In a country like India, ripe jackfruit seeds are available in abundance and they can be eaten in multiple ways...make a stir fry with onions, a gravy with it or make it into spreads as chef Chinu suggests.
Ripe jackfruit seeds, which get nutty when toasted, are highly nutritious aiding in digestion, boosting immunity, and regulating blood sugar. Packed with dietary fibre, vitamin B, and powerful antioxidants, they also contain trace minerals that help prevent anemia and support strong bone health.
How to make a ripe jackfruit seed tahini
2 cups jackfruit seeds, 1 small roasted garlic, 1 to 2 lemons, ½ to 1 tsp salt, 2 tbsp tahini or roasted sesame seeds, 4 to 6 tbsp olive oil, approx ½ cup cold water.
Steam the jackfruit seeds, roast them and peel off the skin. Blitz he jackfruit seeds, roasted garlic, tahini, lemon juice, salt and oil together. If it’s too lumpy, add water. Serve with lavash on the side.
How to make ripe jackfruit chocolate spread
1 cup jackfruit seeds, ¼ cup melted dark chocolate, 2 to 3 tbsp milk/nut milk, 2 to 3 tbsp honey, ½ tsp sea salt
Steam the jackfruit seeds and roast them. Peel off the skin. Blitz together the jackfruit seeds, melted dark chocolate, sea salt and soy milk.