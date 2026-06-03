World Bicycle Day 2026: 5 common superstitions you need to know about

Subhadrika Sen
No washing before a race: Cyclists believe that washing a bicycle before a race ‘washes away’ luck or may cause minor disruption to the gears.
Not mentioning a flat tire: The community believes that boasting about not having a flat tire usually guarantees one soon after.
Lucky items: Most cyclists have their lucky gear, socks, or gloves, or pre-race rituals.
Against the wind: Cyclists often refrain from commenting on comfortable tailwinds, lest they change into headwinds quickly.
No celebration before the finish line: Even if a cyclist is leading the pack, they don’t celebrate until they have crossed the finish line. They believe anything can happen midway including overtaking, mechanical failure etc.