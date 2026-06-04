4 brilliant works by Marjane Satrapi to explore beyond Persepolis

DEBOLINA ROY
Embroideries (2003)
It’s a graphic novel featuring stories from Marjane's female relatives. These stories contain humour, honesty and a personal insight into the lives of women in present day Iran; particularly concerning their marriages, hearts and personal histories.
Chicken with Plums (2004)
Marjane Satrapi told the heart-wrenching story about her former uncle, who was a famous musician. He lost all desire to live after his beloved instrument breaks, and this eventually got adapted into a highly successful feature film.
The Voices (2014)
This dark comedic thriller from expands her directorial resume through the lens of Ryan Reynolds. He portrays an unmedicated man who accidentally turns into a murderer, guided entirely by his talking house pets.
Radioactive (2019)
Marjane Satrapi debuted in biographical dramas with a film about Marie Curie's remarkable life, scientific successes, and her contribution to the world of science and medicine by using radiation. Rosamund Pike featured in the film.