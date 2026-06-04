4 foods you should never put in the blender

Udisha
Hot liquids
Never put boiling liquids into a blender. The steam can make the device blow up by creating pressure, causing an accident and a huge mess in the kitchen.
Potatoes
Blenders have blades that move in a very high speed. Blending potatoes can cause the starch to release in a way that the mashed potatoes end up being sticky, with a glue-like texture.
Frozen fruit
Putting frozen fruit with icicles still on them, can damage the blades in the blender, thus burning the motor. Never put frozen items or ice into a blender. Make sure to always rinse with water before blending.
Dried fruits
Raisins or dates have a sticky texture which can be extremely difficult to blend. Blending such dried fruits can put stress on your device and ruin the blades as the residue sticks on them. Even when you are blending dry fruits like cashews or almonds, add a splash of water.