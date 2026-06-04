5 ways to include Omega-3 in your daily diet

Ujjainee Roy
Add fatty fish to your meals
Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, and herring are among the richest natural sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Aim to include them in your diet at least twice a week by grilling, baking, or adding them to salads and grain bowls.
Sprinkle chia seeds on foods
Chia seeds are packed with plant-based omega-3s and can easily be incorporated into everyday meals. Add them to smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, or make a simple chia pudding for a nutritious snack.
Include flaxseeds in breakfast
Ground flaxseeds provide a good dose of omega-3s and are versatile enough to blend into many dishes. Stir them into porridge, mix them into pancake batter, or sprinkle them over cereals and fruit bowls.
Snack on walnuts
Walnuts are one of the best nut-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids and make a convenient snack. Enjoy a handful between meals or add them to salads, baked goods, and homemade trail mixes for an extra nutritional boost.
Use omega-3-rich oils
Certain oils, such as flaxseed oil and canola oil, contain omega-3 fatty acids that can help boost your intake. Drizzle them over salads, mix them into dressings, or use them in cold dishes to preserve their nutritional benefits.