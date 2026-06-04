6 Kylie Jenner's best bikini looks defining modern swimwear trends

DEBOLINA ROY
The cheetah print bikini
Kylie Jenner sported an itty-bitty cheetah print top and bottom from Frankies Bikinis. Her look consisted of a deep plunging top with a high-waisted cheeky-style bottom and was decorated with a dainty gold chain wrist bracelet.
The vintage neon Chanel
In Greece, Kylie Jenner wore a rare neon yellow triangle bikini from Chanel's spring/summer 1994 ready to wear collection, with a low rise bottom. It recently sold for a market value of $7,510.
The 1995 crystal red Chanel
The beauty mogul’s $5,499 Chanel bikini was made of red rhinestones and large crystal decorations. The swimwear from Spring 1995 collection was originally modelled on Claudia Schiffer.
The pink snake bikini
While representing Kylie Cosmetics in Turks and Caicos, Kylie wore a pink snakeskin python-print string bikini from the label Dipped in Blue. She finished the look with a diamond necklace designed.
The metallic drama
Kylie welcomed new year with a gold metallic triangle bikini. She elevated her beach attire by adding a spectacular $30,500 white gold Cartier Panthere de Cartier pendant necklace.
The return of camouflage
Her signature look from the mid-2010s was inspired by the King Kylie phase. She wore a camo micro bikini. It was a classic triangle style, with a tiny amount of fabric on top and a tie on each side to create an open front appearance.