Beat the summer heat with Ranveer Brar's cold coffee recipes

DEBOLINA ROY
Classic cold coffee
Combine instant coffee, hot water, sugar, milk and ice in a blender. Then add vanilla ice cream & fresh cream and blend well. Pour into glasses and add additional scoops of vanilla ice cream along with some coffee powder.
Dalgona cold coffee
Whisk instant coffee with hot water and sugar to form a thick and frothy mixture. It should be frozen for four to five hours before being added to milk and ice.
Caramel dalgona cold coffee
Cook sugar and water together on high heat until a golden caramel is achieved and then combine with the cream to form a smooth sauce. Put the sauce in milk, and ice before finishing with dalgona foam.
Banana cold coffee
Mix ripe bananas, homemade caramel sauce, instant coffee powder, milk, and ice cubes in a blender to make Banana Cold Coffee. Purr all the ingredients together until creamy and bubbly, then serve cold.