How to deal with AI taking away your jobs?

Udisha
AI is taking over the world and billionaire industrialists like Elon Musk believe that it will eventually take away all human jobs. However, humans can never be eliminated and they must upgrade themselves to stay in the race.
Resort to "Human-Centric" fields
As AI dominates industries, human jobs are at risk. However, the only way out is to make sure your skills stay relevant. No technology can replicate human emotions and empathy. Develop skills in sectors where human connection is required, such as healthcare, creative arts and teaching.
Shift to problem definition
What AI does best is mass producing data and analysing them within seconds. However, it cannot define problems and lacks the problem-solving capacity that is grounded to reality. Hone your strategic skills and equip yourself to critically evaluate problems.
Double down on soft skills
The emotional intelligence of humans is essentially irreplaceable. Focus on developing soft skills that are human-centric such as leadership qualities, negotiation skills and conflict resolution.
Use AI to up-skill
You cannot ignore AI. In fact, you must use it to make yourself an asset. Use AI to enhance your work and learn skills such as data fluency that helps you become indispensable.