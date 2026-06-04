Pearls, sequins and elegance: Kriti Sanon’s 5 most stunning saree moments

DEBOLINA ROY
The revival of shimmer
Kriti wore an eye-catching blue saree made of shimmering material with a lustrous sheen. The saree was further enhanced by her understated jewellery and natural makeup, creating a striking, elegant look.
The art of double draping
At the Adipurush trailer premiere, Kriti donned an ivory double-draped saree. It featured elaborate zardozi embroidery and rich woven textures. A 24-carat gold Khadi block-printed border made it a stunning example of modern Indian opulence.
Mirror work with a modern edge
Kriti Sanon's brown saree by Arpita Mehta added modern glitz to traditional wear. It had mirror work and shiny sequins. The full-sleeved, backless blouse with signature mirror tassels made her look super chic.
The summer dream
Kriti rocked a classic white saree with delicate red floral embroidery. It was balanced out by a matching red blouse. This look effortlessly blended minimalism and vibrancy.
The pearlcore perfection
Kriti rocked the pearl-core trend in stunning style. She wore an ivory saree with a pearl-embellished blouse that had fancy details and a bold shape.