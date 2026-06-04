What is the new Gen Z trend, cyberdecking? 5 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Sci-Fi roots
Cyberdecking comes from William Gibson's 1984 cyberpunk book Neuromancer that featured the hacking of portable computers. It refers to the recreating of this raw, dystopian future through the design and fabrication of handmade, custom, high-tech gadgets out of used electronic components.
Gritty aesthetics
Many designers have taken common objects such as mint tins/cans, boxes and old bags (like purses) and created one-of-a-kind gadget-like devices. It has small displays, oversize mechanical keyboards, exposed wire and very bright colours.
Algorithmic resistance
With AI and algorithmic tracking on the rise, making your own e-reader or computer feels empowering. It lets folks truly own their tech, gaining some control instead of just passively using it.
Digital contradiction
Despite being super anti-algorithm, cyberdecking actually owes its popularity to the digital world it protests against. Online creators are inspiring others through social media to make their unique takes on things.
Niche hobby
Even with lots of online tutorials, building hardware is really tough for regular folks. So, it's more of an expressive hobby for passionate enthusiasts, not a big mainstream thing, despite its cool potential.