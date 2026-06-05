5 legendary kebab haunts in India that have stood the test of time

Udisha
Tunday Kababi (Lucknow)
Established in 1905, the iconic restaurant is Lucknow's pride. Famous for the melt-in-the-mouth Galouti kebabs, this is a must-visit place if you are a kebab-lover.
Adam's Kabab (Kolkata)
A small shop located in the lanes of Central Kolkata, their Sutli kebabs are to die for. An underrated gem, this place has stood strong since 1918 and their kebabs will never disappoint.
Qureshi Kabab Corner (Delhi)
You will never find Qureshi empty. Located near the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, this eatery has a rich heritage and delicious charcoal-grilled places that lures in foodies from all corners of the world.
Hotel Shadab (Hyderabad)
A historic kebab spot located near another historic location: the Charminar. A culinary icon, they are famous for their Mutton Shami Kebab and Chicken Malai Kebab. A trip to Hyderabad will be incomplete without a visit to this eatery.
Bademiya (Mumbai)
Situated in Colaba, this restaurant was established in 1946 and is one of Mumbai's culinary icons. People flock to this place for their legendary smoky chicken seekh rolls among other delicacies.