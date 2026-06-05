Popular Indian instruments that actually originated outside India

Santoor

There are debates regarding the exact origin, but santoor is largely believed to have originated in ancient Persia. A hammered dulcimer, it is an integral part of Kashmiri folk music. The instrument evolved with influence from many regions including southeastern Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. It also became an important classical instrument in Iran, Iraq and Turkey and later, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma adapted the santoor and made it into a Hindustani Classical instrument.