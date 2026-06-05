Popular Indian instruments that actually originated outside India

Udisha
Harmonium
The harmonium is an integral part of Indian music. The instrument had originated in Europe. A prototype of the instrument was made in 1779 by Christian Gottlieb Kratzenstein which was inspired by the Chinese sheng. The free-reed organ was eventually patented in 1840 by Alexandre Debain of France who named the instrument "harmonium". In 1875, it was Kolkata's Dwarkanath Ghose who redesigned it to resemble the modern-day instrument.
Sarod
Another popular Indian instrument, the fretless string instrument is the beating heart of Indian Classical music. The modern version evolved from rebab, an ancient instrument from Central Asia and Afghanistan and the Indian Chitra veena. The Indian version was modified and redesigned in the 18th century and in the 20th century, Ustad Allauddin Khan made further modifications.
Santoor
There are debates regarding the exact origin, but santoor is largely believed to have originated in ancient Persia. A hammered dulcimer, it is an integral part of Kashmiri folk music. The instrument evolved with influence from many regions including southeastern Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. It also became an important classical instrument in Iran, Iraq and Turkey and later, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma adapted the santoor and made it into a Hindustani Classical instrument.
Shehnai
A wind instrument, no Indian weddings are complete without a shehnai. Etymologically, it has evolved from two Persian words: Shah (king) and Nai (flute) meaning the "king of flutes" or "royal flute". The instrument itself is believed to have evolved from the Persian "flute of the feast" called surna. It arrived to India as a result of cultural exchanges during the Mughal Period. Ustad Bismillah Khan made the shehnai famous all over the world.