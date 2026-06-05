Who was Mattias Ripa? Marjane Satrapi’s husband who passed away last year?

Udisha
French-Iranian novelist and film director Marjane Satrapi passed away on June 4, 2026 at 56. Best known for her graphic novel, Persepolis, the artiste's family said that Marjane "died of sadness" following the untimely death of her husband, Mattias Ripa on April 8, 2025 at 53.
Marriage
Marjane and Mattias married in 1996 and built a life together until his death in 2025. He was a Swedish producer, actor and screenwriter and had met Marjane in Paris, France.
Collaborations with Marjane
Mattias Ripa and Marjane Satrapi frequently collaborated on creative projects after they met. Mattias had acted in the 2012 comedy film, La bande des Jotas, which was directed by Marjane.
Dear Paris
In one of his popular works, Mattias worked as the executive producer in Marjane-directed Dear Paris. The 2024 film was a French black comedy with an ensemble cast and Mattias played a supporting on-screen role as well. It was Marjane Satrapi's last work before she passed away.
Family
Mattias Ripa and Marjane Satrapi did not have any kids. The Persepolis author referred to her husband as the "love of her life" and engaged in creative endeavours, weaving stories together until the very end.