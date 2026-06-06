4 flavoured kulfis you can make at home for midnight treats

DEBOLINA ROY
Malai kulfi
Malai Kulfi is an indulgent dessert that consists milk, cardamom, and pistachios. This smooth-textured dessert is one of the easiest homemade flavoured kulfis to make.
Paan kulfi
Paan Kulfi is a refreshing frozen dessert made with betel leaves, gulkand, and condensed milk. This dessert is inspired by the classic concept of an after-meal paan.
Sitaphal kulfi
Sitaphal Kulfi gives you the taste of custard apples in a creamy, milky treat. It's a smooth, fruity dessert that's simple to make; perfect for special occasions and warm summer nights.
Thandai kulfi
Thandai Kulfi mixes saffron, cardamom, fennel, almonds, and pistachios into a creamy milk base. It is a tasty, spiced dessert packed with that’s enjoyed with a side of roasted nuts.