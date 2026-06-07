Is your body telling you it needs more electrolytes?

Udisha
Muscle cramps
If you are getting muscle cramps frequently, it is because your body needs important minerals like potassium or magnesium. Without them, you will experience muscle spasms, especially in the calves of your legs. It means, it is time to chug some electrolytes.
Headaches
If your body is low in electrolytes, its water balance gets disrupted. This can affect blood flow to the brain and can even lead to swelling and thus, dull headaches.
Fatigue
Naturally, lack of minerals or electrolytes can greatly affect your energy. Electrolytes are responsible for carrying electrical signals to the nervous system, thus powering them. Hence, without them, energy is not efficiently generated and you will feel completely drained.
Dizziness
When your body lacks minerals, especially sodium, you end up suffering from low blood pressure. If you feel light-headed after standing up quickly, immediately restore fluid balance in the body with some electrolytes.