Missing the terraced rice fields of Bali? Turn your gaze towards North East India

Subhadrika Sen
Jorhat or Kamrup along with other places in Assam are known for their terraced cultivation of tea on the hilly slopes.
Mawdoh and other areas in the West Khasi hills of Meghalaya is known for growing their staple food, the rice.
The angami tribes of Khonoma Village in Nagaland practice Alder-based terrace cultivation to grow their staple crops.
Tourism in Mizoram is still not marked evidently on the travel bucket lists. But Lunglei or Mamit districts are beautiful places to see the sun's first glow on terrace fields.
The head hunters, food gatherers and herdsmen of Tangkhul Naga in Ukhrul Manipur, grow paddy through the terraced cultivation method, locally called Ngaralui.
In the Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, which rests beside the Siang River, the Adis practice terraced cultivation and the beautiful landscape is a view that should not be missed when visiting the state.