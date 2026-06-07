Rasgulla tiramisu: How to make this easy eggless dessert at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Gather the ingredients
The necessary ingredients are plain rasgullas, brewed coffee (strong), mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla essence, cardamom powder, salt, cold whipping cream, biscuits and cocoa powder.
Soak the rasgullas
Remove extra syrup from the rasgullas by squeezing them lightly and cut them in half. Soak them in the coffee mixture for 5-10 minutes. The longer you soak the rasgullas, the more they will absorb flavours.
Make the creamy filling
Whisk cold whipped cream with powdered sugar, vanilla essence, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt until soft peaks are formed. Gently fold in the mascarpone cheese until the smooth, creamy texture comes out.
Assemble the layers
First put some biscuits on your serving plate and place coffee-soaked rasgullas on top. Followed by a layer of mascarpone cream. Repeat this until you have 3 layers, ending with a generous cream layer.
Chill overnight
Store the dish in an airtight container and place it in the refrigerator overnight. It allows the dish to get soft and allow for the flavours to blend well, resulting in the classic consistency of this dessert.
Garnish and serve
Dust the top of the dessert evenly with cocoa using a tea strainer before serving. Allow the dessert to sit for 15-20 minutes, then serve cold and have fun enjoying your fusion experience.