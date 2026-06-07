Top 5 romantic getaways in France beyond Paris

DEBOLINA ROY
Annecy
It is popularly referred to as ‘The Venice of the Alps,’ having clear canals, colourful houses and an impressive lake. It is the perfect location for couples who want to have a romantic vacation in France.
Tours
This medieval city located just outside the Loire Valley consists of beautiful, vibrant markets and the beautiful medieval homes of timber. In addition there are many castles hidden by the beautiful forest areas surrounding the city.
Nice
Located on the southern coast of France, this city has walkways beside the beach, historical finds, and amazing views of the Mediterranean Sea. It is an iconic destination for one of the unforgettable romantic getaways in France.
Biarritz
Surrounded by the wild surf life and attitude of the region, this adventurous destination offers romance seekers an amazing coastal getaway experience, dramatic Atlantic cliff sides, and romantic strolls under the sunset.
Marseille
Couples can be charmed by this historical Mediterranean port city with its colourful culture, breathtaking hilltop views, and secluded, sun-drenched boutique villas situated away from the busy downtown area. It is one of the most artistic, passionate, and romantic getaways in France.