10 steps to navigate social media in a professional context

Subhadrika Sen
Treat social media as an online portfolio where you share your work, opinions, and constructive criticisms to increase your visbility and credibility.
Use social media to build a strong network. This includes potential clients for your existing job or even future employers.
Consider yourself as a brand and focus on personal branding through your social media profiles. Post relevant content molded for each platform and build a follower system.
Use your social media platforms to showcase your professional and personal achievements. You never know what doors it might open.
Be responsible for your posts and comments. Do not post anything which hurts sentiments, although constructive criticism in a polite manner is encouraged.
Never share confidential data, video or photos on social media.
Most places need reliable social media handles and thus they keep a lookout for employees with a strong sense of social media navigation.
If required, have two separate profiles for your personal and professional image.
Always build a content strategy, verify the content before posting, check the confidentiality status (if any) and lastly the grammar should be proper. all these little nuances matter when you are in the public eye.
Be careful of what you post and if need be have your privacy filters on. Remember you are being watched by current employers and future ones, along with the whole world.