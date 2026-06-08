5 most fatal earthquakes in the world

DEBOLINA ROY
Tangshan, China (1976)
On October 5, 1999, one of the deadliest earthquakes occurred in northeastern Hebei province with 7.8 magnitude and caused 242,000 official casualties, and around 700,000 dead.
Coast of Sumatra, Southeast Asia (2004)
The second biggest recorded earthquake, with 9.1magnitude resulted in a tsunami at a height of 30m travelling at 700kph. It killed more than 230,000 people, and more than 170,000 Indonesians.
Port-au-Prince, Haiti (2010)
On January 12th, 2010, a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing an estimated 200,000+ people and leaving around 1.5 million people homeless. The earthquake caused damaging the infrastructure, followed by a cholera epidemic.
Kanto Region, Japan (1923)
The intense 7.9-magnitude earth quake hit Kanto 2 minutes prior to noon and evaporated any chance of recovery for the city of Tokyo. This event killed 142,000+ lives from both initial violent quake.
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan (1948)
This 7.3 magnitude earthquake during midnight on October 6, 1948, destroyed the city of Ashgabat, the capital of Soviet Turkmenistan. Near 110,000 innocent people died in this sudden disaster.