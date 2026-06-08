6 best waterfalls to visit in India during pre-monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Unchalli Falls, Karnataka
As one of the most scenic and waterfalls in India, this natural wonder provides beautiful rainbows with lush greenery. It has new tourist facilities; so you will have no difficulty getting to the area, and it is all lesser-crowded.
Dudhsagar Falls, Goa
This historic 306-meter waterfall, falling into a large oceanic bed of milk, features a stunning bridge curved over the waterfall. Regional vehicles can also be rented to reach the base of the waterfall during the early summer months.
Athirappilly Falls, Kerala
The vast spectacle offers spectacular scenery from a luxury hotel located close by. The walking trail lined with lively monkeys descends makes it one of the best waterfalls in India.
Courtallam Falls, Tamil Nadu
With its therapeutic ayurvedic properties, it is no wonder that this colorful cultural centre draws visitors in droves. Guests can bathe in herbal laden streams and shop in an old-style local market, full of beautiful and ancient Hindu temples, while exploring the area around them.
Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya
Located in a remote location in Meghalaya, this spectacular waterfall is well-known for its dramatic drop. The deep canyons provide visitors with an unforgettable scenic experience that is due in part to seasonal rainfall from early in the regional rainy season.
Sathodi Falls, Karnataka
Nestled away in the dense Western Ghats, near Kodasalli dam, is this unvisited rectangular wonderland. Travelling the rugged jungle pathway to access this secluded trail requires effort, but you will be rewarded with a truly enchanting experience.