5 best places to have poha-jalebi in Indore

DEBOLINA ROY
Prashant Nashta Corner
It has been around since 1949. Its distinctively developed recipe of very delicately spiced, savoured, and steamed flakes next to crunchy, rich aromatic kesar jalebi creates an authentic morning experience.
Prasidh Jalebi Bhandar
This food market is always crowded because it has the best poha-jalebi in Indore. The plates come to the table and are served hot, and packed with crispy sev, onions, and masala chai.
Madhuram Sweets and Namkeen
Located within Chappan Dukan, this restaurant creates nutritious breakfast platters. The poha-jalebi here reflects authentic Indori textures. One of their most iconic dishes are Usal Poha.
Vijay Chat House
Operating since 1969, this famous breakfast corner has become a go-to place for many locals. Poha is served with fresh pomegranates, crunchy peanuts, and traditional sev along with piping hot jalebis.
Jain Mithai Bhandar
This place is famous for its high-quality, delicious sweets. It uses pure ghee to fry crispy kesariya jalebi. You can also try their sandwich, lassi, and chat.