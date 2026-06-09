5 stunning Indian islands you can visit without a passport

Atreyee Poddar
Indian travellers don’t need a passport to experience that fantasy. Since these islands are part of India, a government-issued photo ID is enough to board the flight. No visa anxiety, no immigration counters, no dramatic 'documents please' moments at 4 am. From turquoise lagoons in Lakshadweep to jungle-backed beaches in the Andamans, here are the island escapes Indians can visit without a passport.
The island is best known for Radhanagar Beach. The sand is powder-soft and the colour of the water changes between blue and emerald. Havelock is one of India’s best scuba-diving destinations, with coral reefs, reef sharks, sea turtles and enough marine life to make you briefly consider quitting your job and becoming a dive instructor.
Best time to visit: October to April
This is the place for travellers who prefer cycling and empty beaches. Spend your days beach-hopping between Bharatpur, Sitapur and Laxmanpur beaches, or watching waves crash against the island’s famous natural rock bridge. Mobile networks are unreliable, cafés shut early so your nervous system can take some time off.
Best time to visit: October to March
This small atoll is known for its bright lagoons, diving locations, and almost complete lack of urban noise. Divers and honeymooners are especially are frequent visitors. Manta rays, turtles, and vibrant reef fish are spotted often here because of the remarkable marine variety.
Best time to visit: November to April
The island has a few narrow spots from where you can see the sea on both sides at once. The lagoon here is incredibly blue, and the coral reefs are very clean. Lakshadweep has a more remote, low-traffic atmosphere than the Andamans. But to enter Lakshadweep, Indians require an entry permission but not a passport.
Best time to visit: October to May
The lagoons are stunning at the capital of Lakshadweep Island, but it has also has unique seafood and you get to witness the coastal-Muslim culture of Lakshadweep. Even kayaking and glass-bottom boat trips are popular.
Best time to visit: October to March