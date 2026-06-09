Easy creative litchi recipes you can make at home

Udisha
Litchi mint lemonade
This is the easiest thing to make if you have a few deseeded litchis. Take the litchis and blend them into pulp. Strain the puree into a glass and add a tablespoon of lemon juice and soda. Garnish with some mint leaves and you will have a refreshing summer drink.
Stuffed litchi bites
Carefully take the seed out of the litchi and fill it up with cream cheese, honey and crushed dry fruits. Store in the freezer for some time and you will have a healthy and tasty snack.
Litchi granita
This will only take three ingredients: litchis, lime juice and honey. Take 2 cups of litchi pulp, a dash of lime juice and a tablespoon of honey and blend it together. Pour into a dish and freeze it and you will have a cool, snowy treat.
Litchi kheer
This might sound unconventional, but it is delicious. Follow the usual method of preparing kheer, by simmering 4 cups of milk till it is reduced to half. Add sugar and saffron and let it cool. Once it reaches room temperature, add 1 cup of chopped litchis for a flavourful dessert.