Getting married this season? Here are 5 best places to go wedding shopping in Delhi

Chandni Chowk

The most popular place for wedding outfits, Chandni Chowk is a great place for burget to mid-range shopping. If you are looking for designer look-alike outfits, this is the place to be.

Best for: Heavy bridal lehengas, sarees, and fabrics.

Tip: Start early in the day. Take an e-rickshaw instead of walking so you save your energy.