Getting married this season? Here are 5 best places to go wedding shopping in Delhi

Dharitri Ganguly
Chandni Chowk
The most popular place for wedding outfits, Chandni Chowk is a great place for burget to mid-range shopping. If you are looking for designer look-alike outfits, this is the place to be.
Best for: Heavy bridal lehengas, sarees, and fabrics.
Tip: Start early in the day. Take an e-rickshaw instead of walking so you save your energy.
Karol Bagh
Karol Bagh is a hub of wedding shopping in Delhi, offering a great mix of trendy clothes and gold jewellery.
Best for: Gold and diamond jewellery, groom wear, and designer sarees.
Tip: Ajmal Khan Road is best for clothes and Bank Street for authentic jewellry.
Lajpat Nagar
If you are looking for trendy clothes, this South Delhi market is perfect without spending too much.
Best for: Wedding guest outfits, unstitched suit pieces, and artificial jewellery
Tip: It is heavily crowded on weekends, so try to go on a weekday morning.
Shahpur Jat
This urban village boasts of independent designer boutiques, and is a best fit if you want unique or Indo-western outfits.
Best for: Light lehengas, cocktail gowns, and modern fusion wear
Tip: To shop effectively, wear flat shoes, bring a water bottle, and plan around their Sunday closure.
South Extension
If you are looking for a high-end, upscale market, split into two parts: Part 1 and Part 2.
Best for: Top-tier designer labels, premium bridal wear, and footwear.
Tip: Ride the metro and skip the car.