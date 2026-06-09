Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor! A look at her best beauty moments

Ujjainee Roy
Minimal chic
Sonam's love for 'clean girl' looks is a big inspiration for minimalism-loving girlies!
All in a day's work
No one does a workday kohl look better than Sonam Kapoor, and here's proof!
Looking sharp!
The snatched pony, the contour, the angular dark brows -- the perfect way to give your face a quick lift without any major intervention!
Sun-lit glow
Want a warm, minimal glow that stands out? Follow Sonam's shimmery eyes and nude, glossy lips formula
Smokey glam
Sonam doesn't shy away from the moody, dark eye memo. Her secret? A subtle upwards gradient.
Colour rush
Sonam knows exactly how to make a pop of blush noticeable without making it the centre of attention
Cat-eye!
Sonam Kapoor's winged eyes are perfect! If you're still not sure about your handiwork, just use an eyeliner stencil!