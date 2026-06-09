Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor! A look at her best beauty moments

Ujjainee Roy

Minimal chic

Sonam's love for 'clean girl' looks is a big inspiration for minimalism-loving girlies!

All in a day's work

No one does a workday kohl look better than Sonam Kapoor, and here's proof!

Sonam Kapoor

Looking sharp!

The snatched pony, the contour, the angular dark brows -- the perfect way to give your face a quick lift without any major intervention!

Sun-lit glow

Want a warm, minimal glow that stands out? Follow Sonam's shimmery eyes and nude, glossy lips formula

Sonam kapoor

Smokey glam

Sonam doesn't shy away from the moody, dark eye memo. Her secret? A subtle upwards gradient.

Colour rush

Sonam knows exactly how to make a pop of blush noticeable without making it the centre of attention

Cat-eye!

Sonam Kapoor's winged eyes are perfect! If you're still not sure about your handiwork, just use an eyeliner stencil!

Sonam
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