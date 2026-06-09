How to make the viral jamun shots?

Udisha
Prepare the fruit
Take around 250g of jamun and remove the seeds. Wash them properly and squeeze the juice properly, separating the fibre from the pulp.
Blend
To the pulp, add 2-3 tablespoons of honey or sugar (according to taste), half a teaspoon of black salt, one tablespoon of lemon juice and a few ice cubes. Put them together and blend them till they are totally smooth.
Prep the shot glasses
Now, take shot glasses and rub their rims with lemons to make them moist. Prepare the salt rim by dipping the glasses upside down on a plate with a mixture of salt, grounded sugar and chilli powder.
Pour and enjoy
Pour the slushy jamun juice to the shot glasses. If you want them chilled, put them in the freezer for a few minutes before serving. You can also add a small mint leaf as garnish.
Give it a twist
If you want a boozy version of this bright purple drink, add 60 ml of vodka or white rum to the jamun shot along with some soda.