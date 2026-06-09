Sepu Vadi: 6 easy steps to make Himachal’s traditional dish at home

DEBOLINA ROY
What is Sepu Vadi?
Sepu Vadi is a delicacy belonging to the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, which involves cooking lentil dumplings in spinach gravy. This dish is celebrated for its thick consistency, mild spices, and cultural importance during festival times.
Prepare lentil batter
Drain the soaked urad dal and grind it with ginger, green chili, and salt to make a thick and smooth batter. Lightly whisk to aerate the batter to ensure that the vadis will be fluffy when fried.
Shape and fry vadis
Form tiny vadis and deep-fry until they are golden brown. It will be crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. Drain the excess oil on an absorbent paper.
Cook spinach base
Fresh spinach leaves can be boiled or steamed until soft and blended into a smooth puree. Gently cook it to create an intense green colour and rich flavour.
Temper the base
For the Sepu Vadi gravy, heat your oil with cumin seeds, add onions and cook until golden brown. Then add the tomatoes and spices. Let it cook slowly until soft, creating a rich and aromatic base.
Add spinach and curd
Mix the spinach purée with the yogurt and mix. Cook for a few minutes until the sauce has thickened and has a creamy texture.
Simmer and garnish
Cook the vadis into the sauce for 8-10 minutes so that they absorb the flavours and become soft. Garnish it hot and have it with steaming rice.