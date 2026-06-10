4 hair oils to make at home to prevent harifall

DEBOLINA ROY
Classic Ayurvedic solution
Take 100 ml of coconut oil and warm it. Add 2 tbsp of dried amla powder, 1 tbsp of bhringraj powder, and 5 curry leaves. Simmer it for 3 minutes, allow it to cool, and strain it out. This is one of the easiest homemade hair oils to prevent hairfall.
Slow herbal infusion
Mix 200ml of thick castor oil, 2 tbsp of dried hibiscus flowers, and 1 tbsp of fenugreek into a glass container and let it sit in the sun for two weeks. After 2 weeks, strain the mixture.
Amla and black seed booster
Heat 100 ml of pure sesame oil, then add 1 tablespoon of fresh amla juice and 1 tspn of black seed oil. Cool and store the mixture in a dark glass bottle.
Argan and tea tree treatment
Combine 80 ml of organic argan and 20 ml of diluted tea tree oil. Add 6 drops of cedarwood and 4 drops of calming lavender essential oil. Apply on your scalp one hour before applying shampoo.