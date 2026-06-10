4 simple swaps to make diabetic-friendly dosas

DEBOLINA ROY
Switch to whole grains
Swap refined white rice with brown rice, ragi, or whole oats instead. They have a lower glycemic index and are digested at a much slower pace. So it will not cause sudden elevation of blood glucose levels after eating.
Boost the lentil proportion
By increasing the percentage of the Urad Dal to grain in your batter, you will get increased dietary fiber and plant based protein from the lentils. It will help in carbohydrate digestion and keep your insulin levels steady.
Mix high-protein seeds
Add fenugreek seeds directly to your blend. Fenugreek aids in the body’s ability to tolerate glucose, which will help you make low-glycemic and diabetes-friendly dosas daily.
Optimize fillings and cooking oils
Instead of potato stuffing out something lighter and healthier like spiced paneer, tofu or sautéed vegetables! When you are making diabetic-friendly dosas, use minimal olive oil or ghee.